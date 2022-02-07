Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.