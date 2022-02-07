Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $196.36 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day moving average of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

