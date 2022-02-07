Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $89.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $3,178,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.