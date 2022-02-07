Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Cut by Truist Financial (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.58.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.09.

MHK opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $146.86 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after purchasing an additional 257,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,661,000 after purchasing an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,654.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 147,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

