Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

