Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Increased by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.54. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.
IFC stock opened at C$175.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$140.50 and a 1-year high of C$178.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$164.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.71. The firm has a market cap of C$30.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
