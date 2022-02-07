Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

QRVO opened at $131.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.24. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

