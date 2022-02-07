Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

