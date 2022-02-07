Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.