Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,605 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in Bilibili by 109.2% during the third quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.32. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

