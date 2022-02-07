Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.25 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,789 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,125,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

