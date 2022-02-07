Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $5.33 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $132.87 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.91 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

