Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $4.54 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,214,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,733,000 after buying an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

