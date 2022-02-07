Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,028 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,028 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $536,303,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

