Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

