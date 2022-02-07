Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 134,800 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 240,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.