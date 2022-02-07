Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Financial Comparison

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% Coursera -32.38% -46.62% -18.09%

This table compares Qumu and Coursera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.17 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.76 Coursera $293.51 million 9.83 -$66.82 million N/A N/A

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qumu and Coursera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00

Qumu currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Coursera has a consensus target price of $46.87, suggesting a potential upside of 128.28%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Coursera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coursera beats Qumu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

