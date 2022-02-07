Radio Caca Hits Market Capitalization of $435.10 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $435.10 million and $36.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,083.25 or 0.07196976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00056342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,737.92 or 0.99759554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 191,074,781,297 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

