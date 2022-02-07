Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $19.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $18.07. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
