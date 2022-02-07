RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.03. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 316,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

The company has a market cap of $622.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $530,196. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

