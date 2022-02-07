Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$88.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at C$76.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$63.40 and a one year high of C$78.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

