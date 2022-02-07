Raymond James Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $84.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after buying an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

