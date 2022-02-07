Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,522.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RDI opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 49.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reading International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 44.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reading International during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

