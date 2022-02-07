Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $11,522.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $11,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of RDI opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.71.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
