Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently:
- 2/5/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 12/21/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:BSX opened at $42.62 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.