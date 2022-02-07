Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boston Scientific (BSX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently:

2/5/2022 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

12/21/2021 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Boston Scientific is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.62 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

