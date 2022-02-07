Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,270.45 ($97.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

