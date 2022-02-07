Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.28) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($73.94) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.70) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.17) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,270.45 ($97.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

