Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,261.36 Average PT from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.