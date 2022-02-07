Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,261.36 Average PT from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,261.36 ($97.63).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($104.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($80.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

