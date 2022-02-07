Redwood Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 689,303 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of EPR Properties worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after purchasing an additional 132,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.