Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will report earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.41. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $125.42 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

