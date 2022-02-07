Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,271 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

