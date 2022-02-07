Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Reduced by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.27. 174,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,407,800. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

