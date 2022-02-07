Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 293,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.97% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $32,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 74.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

