Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.20 Million Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Tellurian worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tellurian by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

