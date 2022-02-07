Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 260,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.82% of IMAX worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 69.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 450,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.32 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

