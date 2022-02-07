Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 932,300 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300,470 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 932,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $30,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.35 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

