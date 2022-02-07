Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.65).

RTO stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.82.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

