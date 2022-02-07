Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.65).

RTO stock opened at GBX 512.20 ($6.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 37.12. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 558.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.82.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

