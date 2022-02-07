Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aeva Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.