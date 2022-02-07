Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

