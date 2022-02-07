Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Experian (EXPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Experian (LON: EXPN):
- 1/27/2022 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($38.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($33.61).
- 1/26/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/25/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 1/17/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 4,000 ($53.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/14/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on the stock.
EXPN traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,067 ($41.23). The company had a trading volume of 726,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,597. The company has a market cap of £28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,361.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,277.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.60).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.
