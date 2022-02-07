Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Experian (EXPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Experian (LON: EXPN):

1/27/2022 – Experian was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 2,850 ($38.32) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,500 ($33.61).

1/26/2022 – Experian had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/17/2022 – Experian had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 4,000 ($53.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Experian had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Experian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/14/2021 – Experian had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on the stock.

EXPN traded up GBX 30 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,067 ($41.23). The company had a trading volume of 726,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,597. The company has a market cap of £28.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,361.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,277.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,689 ($49.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

