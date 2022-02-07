Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 926.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 49,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

