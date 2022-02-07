ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About ResMed
Featured Articles
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.