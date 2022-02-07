ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

ResMed has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $239.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.