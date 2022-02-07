Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.50

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 15022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.40 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.01.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

