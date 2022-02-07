Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$3,067,078.38 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 61,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.63, for a total value of C$3,067,078.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,276,435.54.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$49.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$35.60 and a 1-year high of C$50.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.92.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

RCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.