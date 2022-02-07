RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of REI.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.50. 832,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.81. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$17.66 and a one year high of C$23.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

