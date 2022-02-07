Rise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $69.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Rise has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $425,270.50 and approximately $69.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000854 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,272,363 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.