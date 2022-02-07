Rivulet Capital LLC Takes $55.28 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 714,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,280,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 2.9% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9,314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,683,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 386,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

