Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 5,924 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PNFP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

