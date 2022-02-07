Robert W. Baird Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

