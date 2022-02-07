Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,287 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

FTXR opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

