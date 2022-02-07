Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,057 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,496,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 778,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGY opened at $6.11 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

